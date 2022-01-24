How did Sunderland AFC perform last time they played Bolton
SAFC last faced Bolton back in September and walked away with a win
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:34 pm
Sunderland need another win to keep them in with a fighting chance for the top of the table.
Last time they played Bolton, they managed to secure a win with Winchester scoring the only goal of the game.
The Black Cats then had to hold onto the lead for another seventy minutes.
By the end of the match, Bolton had more possession and shots, but couldn’t convert those stats into a goal.