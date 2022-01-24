How did Sunderland AFC perform last time they played Bolton

SAFC last faced Bolton back in September and walked away with a win

By Jatinder Dhillon
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:34 pm

Sunderland need another win to keep them in with a fighting chance for the top of the table.

Last time they played Bolton, they managed to secure a win with Winchester scoring the only goal of the game.

The Black Cats then had to hold onto the lead for another seventy minutes.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Sunderland player Carl Winchester in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle at Stadium of Light on January 19, 2021 in Sunderland, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By the end of the match, Bolton had more possession and shots, but couldn’t convert those stats into a goal.