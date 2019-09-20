Applications have opened for a unique programme in Manchester that provides support for women of colour hoping to develop their own podcasts – and win £10,000.

The week-long accelerator course will also provide learning opportunities and the chance for applicants to make a name for themselves in the industry.

The ‘Sound Up’ programmes have been running worldwide since 2018, and brought in over 20,000 applicants in New York, Sydney, Berlin and London.

Natalie Tulloch, news and culture lead at Spotify Studios, said: “Hearing from the amazing groups ofwomen throughout Sound Up in 2018 was one of my greatest career highlights.

“I can’t wait to see and hear from the incredible pool of talent in Manchester.

“Current studies show that only 22 per cent of podcasts are hosted by women, and even fewer when it comes to minority women, there is still a huge opportunity to have more of these stories told.”

No prior experience is required - applicants just need to have something unique to say and a desireto use the podcast medium to tell their story;

Ten lucky applicants will be chosen to take part in the Sound Up programme who will learn everything there is to know about taking their ideas to pilot production.

The programme covers technical production, storytelling through audio, marketing and more, geared to developing the skills and confidence to create a podcast pilot.

At the end of the week, participants will pitch for a chance to win £10,000 and the opportunity to have their podcast episodes produced. The participants will each own the IP to their podcast idea;

Past alumni of Sound Up have received podcast development deals, connections to industry leaders and production grants to take their concepts to the next level.

One of the 2018 podcasts included Dope Labs, an educational podcast hosted by Sound Up New York alumna Titi Shodiya and Zakiya Whatley that looks at the intersection between science and pop culture.

The podcast appeals to both science fans and podcast listeners who are looking for an interesting new way to discuss trending topics.

Another podcast currently in production from the 2018 London programme is Masala.

Created by finalist Sangeeta Pillai, the much-anticipated podcast brings together South Asian women to share and celebrate stories about subjects that are historically taboo in culture, from female sexuality to mental health.

James Cator head of podcast partnerships, EMEA at Spotify said: “The UK is leading the way in the world of podcasts and we’re honoured to bring the programme to Manchester, to help women of colour make their voices better heard across the UK and beyond.

“Podcasts are such an exciting medium for Spotify - providing a platform where different voices and opinions can be heard and shared.

“By giving these women the right resources, they can help make podcasting more open to both creators and listeners who currently do not hear themselves represented enough.”