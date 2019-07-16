Amazon reveals top selling deals after Prime Day's first 24 hours in the UK

Wine and spirits, video game consoles and headphones were among the most shopped for categories during the first 24 hours of Prime Day in the UK.

Amazon’s epic sale enters its second day today, with members saving tens of millions on deals.

Top selling deals included Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Dot, Sony PlayStation Classic Console and Oral B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush.

Prime members purchased over 73,000 wireless electronics and 55,000 sports equipment items.

One of the fastest Prime Now Deliveries was a Fire TV Stick delivered in 12 minutes and 6 seconds to a customer in Newcastle.

There are also plenty of great Featured Lightning Deals, top deals on some of the year’s most exciting products still to go live. Featured Lightening Deals now live on site include the Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine for just £249 (was £309) and the SodaStream Spirit for £38.99 (was £71.48).

The bargain-packed shopping holiday kicks off after a recent study conducted on behalf of Amazon found more than half (53 per cent) of UK adults have been waiting for a deals event to make a special purchase.

And more than two thirds of UK adults (69 per ccent) believe special days of deals are an important benefit of being part of a membership program.

The first 24 hours of Prime Day was the biggest day of the year for Amazon so far in the UK.

As the deals event moves into its second day, deals include:

• The Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage for £249 (was £309)• Nikon Coolpix P1000 for £889 (was £1099.97)• The Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart TV for £499 (was £699)Great deals still live on Amazon devices include:• Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for £19.99 (was £39.99)• Echo Dot for £22 (was £49.99)• All-new Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £79.99)• Echo Show for £159.99 (was £219.99)• Echo Plus for £99.99 (was £139.99)• All-new Fire 7 for £29.99 (was £49.99)• All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for £59.99 (was £99.99)• Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99 (was £119), and more.

New for Prime Day this year are featured Lightning Deals, top deals on some of the year’s most exciting products going live throughout the 48 hour event which will have limited quantities and could sell out fast. Featured Lightning Deals live on 16th July will include top brands such as Bosch, Sodastream, Philips and Swarovski. Prime members are advised to check back regularly to view new deals launching throughout the sale.

Those new to Prime can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.co.uk/prime to make sure they don’t miss out. Thousands more great deals are set to go live on 16th July in the UK.