An incredible chance to own a Mark Knopfler guitar is up for grabs - and it could be yours within days.

A signed guitar from the Local Hero legend is going under auction at Anderson and Garland on Wednesday June 25.

Fab Four memorabilia to fetch up to £5,000

And it won’t be the only huge lot on offer either.

Auctioneer Nigel Smith pictured holding the signed Mark Knopfler guitar. | other 3rd party

A full set of Beatles autographs is expected to fetch £3,000 to £5,000.

The signatures of the Fab Four were signed on the reverse of a ticket for the 'Tommy Roe and Chris Montez Show' at Newcastle City Hall in March 1963.

The ticket stub, is accompanied by a period autograph album featuring other notable signatures including Roy Orbison, Bruce Welch and Jet Harris, and Brian Poole.

The Beatles autographs which were signed on the reverse of a ticket for the 'Tommy Roe and Chris Montez Show' at Newcastle City Hall. | other 3rd party

‘A carefully curated selection’

All of this will be part of Anderson and Garland’s music auction which offers ‘a carefully curated selection of guitars, musical instruments, and memorabilia’.

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

A spokesman said: “Among the standout lots is a signed guitar from Local Hero, Mark Knopfler, a Fender USA Signature Series Stratocaster. Designed by Knopfler himself, this distinctive finished in Hot Rod Red bears his signature in black felt tip on the white scratch plate.

“It comes complete in a Fender case with tags, strap, lead, and other associated items.

The Mark Knopfler guitar accessories which are part of the auction. | other 3rd party

“The instrument was donated by Knopfler personally as an auction prize for the Variety Club Northern Region’s 'Tribute To Mark Knopfler' held in Newcastle in October 2006.”

How you can view the lots

The guitar is estimated to sell for between £1,000 to £2,000.

Meanwhile, the Beatles autographs from 1963 were discovered at an Anderson & Garland Valuation event in Hexham.

The Beatles would return to Newcastle two more times in 1963, in June with Roy Orbison and in November for their own ‘Beatles Show’. It was during the June trip that McCartney and Lennon wrote She Loves You at The Turks Head Hotel on Grey Street.

Viewing for the Music Auction will take place on Tuesday, June 24 from 10am to 3pm at Anderson & Garland’s showroom in Westerhope.

The auction itself will begin at 10am on Wednesday, June 25. Interested people can also watch and bid live at www.andersonandgarland.com