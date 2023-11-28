Zapatista to open burrito bar at Dalton Park
One of the region's most popular food chains has announced it is opening in a new branch in Dalton Park.
Zapatista, the its Mexican-inspired burrito bar which has operations in Newcastle and Durham, plans to open at the Murton retail park by the end of 2023.
The menu will include burritos, fresh fajitas and sweet potato chilli, all hand-crafted daily, with dine-in and takeaway options available.
Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: “We’re excited to welcome Zapatista to Dalton Park this year, bringing tasty international cuisine, that shoppers will thoroughly enjoy.
"Zapatista will offer authentic dishes with great taste, quality and enhance the restaurant choice that our shoppers look for."
She added: “We anticipate our customers taking full advantage of its late evening options for dine in up until 9pm, making it the perfect place to visit after a day of shopping, a Cineworld trip or a walk in the Parklands.
"As Dalton Park continues to grow and transform its culinary offering - we take great pride in being a destination that showcases and celebrates a diverse range of global cuisines."