This Thursday, June 6, marks National Fish and Chip Day across Britain.
The annual celebration of Britain's favourite food is usually celebrated on the first Friday of June.
But this year it has been brought forward by 24 hours to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings which marked the turning point of the Second World War.
If you fancy breaking out the salt and vinegar, here are 12 chippies in and around Sunderland, ranked according to their rating on Tripadvisor.
