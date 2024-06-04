This Thursday, June 6, marks National Fish and Chip Day across Britain.

The annual celebration of Britain's favourite food is usually celebrated on the first Friday of June.

But this year it has been brought forward by 24 hours to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings which marked the turning point of the Second World War.

If you fancy breaking out the salt and vinegar, here are 12 chippies in and around Sunderland, ranked according to their rating on Tripadvisor.

1 . Catch 22 Catch 22, in Whitburn Road, Seaburn, has a five star rating from 50 reviews.

2 . Daniela's Fish Bar Daniela's Fish Bar in Front Street, East Boldon, has a 4.5 star rating from 137 reviews

3 . Minchella's Minchella's, in Dykelands Road, Seaburn, has a 4.5 star rating from 204 reviews

4 . Fountains Fountains, in Exmouth Square, Caley Hill, has a 4.5 star rating from 50 reviews.