The 12 best places for fish and chips in Sunderland, according to Tripadvisor

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

The annual day of awareness has been brought forward this year.

This Thursday, June 6, marks National Fish and Chip Day across Britain.

The annual celebration of Britain's favourite food is usually celebrated on the first Friday of June.

But this year it has been brought forward by 24 hours to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings which marked the turning point of the Second World War.

If you fancy breaking out the salt and vinegar, here are 12 chippies in and around Sunderland, ranked according to their rating on Tripadvisor.

Catch 22, in Whitburn Road, Seaburn, has a five star rating from 50 reviews.

1. Catch 22

Catch 22, in Whitburn Road, Seaburn, has a five star rating from 50 reviews.

Photo Sales
Daniela's Fish Bar in Front Street, East Boldon, has a 4.5 star rating from 137 reviews

2. Daniela's Fish Bar

Daniela's Fish Bar in Front Street, East Boldon, has a 4.5 star rating from 137 reviews

Photo Sales
Minchella's, in Dykelands Road, Seaburn, has a 4.5 star rating from 204 reviews

3. Minchella's

Minchella's, in Dykelands Road, Seaburn, has a 4.5 star rating from 204 reviews

Photo Sales
Fountains, in Exmouth Square, Caley Hill, has a 4.5 star rating from 50 reviews.

4. Fountains

Fountains, in Exmouth Square, Caley Hill, has a 4.5 star rating from 50 reviews.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTripAdvisorFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.