Wynyard Hall's Christmas Fayre returns in November - and we've got family tickets to give away worth £26 each.

Each family ticket admits two adults and two children to the event at the historic estate in Tees Valley, which takes place from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19.

The fayre will feature the finest from local and regional businesses, from handcrafted gifts and artisan treats to one of a kind treasures that will make the perfect Christmas gift.

As you browse the stalls, there will also be seasonal treats, street food and hot beverages available.

The weekend will also include entertainment and Christmas music from local musicians to put you in the festive spirit.

A spokesperson for Wynyard Hall said: "The Annual Christmas Fair has become a cherished tradition in our community, and this year promises to be the best one yet.

"With enchanting holiday decorations, an array of delightful entertainment and an abundance of seasonal treats, our fayre is the perfect way for families and friends to come together and celebrate Christmas."

::Christmas Fayre dates and time slots

There'll be a host of stalls across the weekend

Friday 17th November 2023

10am – 1 pm

1pm – 4pm

6pm -9pm

Saturday 18th November 2023

10am – 1 pm

1pm – 4pm

6pm -9pm

Sunday 19th November 2023

10am – 1 pm

1pm – 4pm

(No late option on Sunday)

Ticket prices

Admission: £7 for adults, £6 for children aged 4-13, £6 for concessions and free admission for children under 4.

Tickets available online at https://wynyardhall.myshopify.com/products/wynyards-annual-festive-shopping-fayre

Win

We have two family tickets up for grabs

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to Wynyard Hall for a time slot and day of your choice, answer this question: in which valley is Wynyard Hall?

A:: Tees Valley

B:: Thames Valley

C:: Tyne Valley

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, September 25.