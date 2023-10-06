Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of music-packed shows is heading to the Sunderland Empire - and theatre-gores have the chance to win free tickets.

Lost In Music, The Bootleg Beatles and The Sensational 60s Experience are all on the bill at the Empire in the coming weeks.

And we've teamed up with the theatre to offer two pairs of tickets, with the winners able to pick which of the one-night shows they wish to attend.Details of how to enter are below.

About the shows

Lost In Music - One Night at the Disco: Thursday, October 12, 2023

The night out of the year that you need more than ever, is back! Get ready to get LOST IN MUSIC!

Join us as we recreate the magical 70’s on a musical journey straight to the heart of Disco.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, an incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals.

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more, lose yourself and leave your troubles at home!

The Bootleg Beatles: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Bootleg Beetles. Press pic.

From Love Me Do to Let It Be, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour, the world’s premier Beatle band, The Bootleg Beatles, return to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all - the Swinging Sixties.

It’s all here…the iconic mop tops and the Chelsea boots, the Sgt Pepper tunics and the Chesterfield suits.

Each tiny vocal inflection and each witty Beatle quip, all meticulously studied on this Magical Mystery trip.

With a little help from their orchestral ensemble and featuring a special set to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the Please Please Me LP, this multi-media show is an absolute must-see for Beatle fans of all ages.

It’s not the Beatles but you simply won’t believe it.

The Sensational 60s Experience: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sensational Sixties Experience. Press pic

With a brand-new production for 2023, join us for the musical phenomenon the sixties at 60 with this festival of nostalgia.

The show with the definite feelgood factor, The Sensational 60s Experience, will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show to see.

Starring Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans, Steve Ellis, and Vanity Fare, these legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

How to enter

The competition is for a pair of tickets to one of the listed one-night shows mentioned in this article, at the Sunderland Empire on the date listed.

There will be two winners for this competition.

No monetary value will be given. Subject to availability.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which of these is a famous Beatles song?

A:: Yellow Submarine

B:: Red Hovercraft

C:: Purple Submersible

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Be sure to include your choice of show.

Tickets for all upcoming one-night shows are available online at ATGtickets.com/sunderland *