Win tickets for you and your mates to see Ghost the Musical at Sunderland Empire

Ghost the musical heads to Sunderland Empire next week - and you and your mates could be there for free.

The Bill Kenwright production of the popular show, based on the hit film starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, is running at the theatre from Tuesday, August 27 to Saturday, August 31 2024 as part of a major national tour continuing into 2025.

Rebekah Lowings, who’s also starred in The Sound of Music, and Jacqui Dubois, from People, Places and Things, play Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown , with Josh St. Clair (Frozen) as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.

Joining them is the legendary entertainer Les Dennis playing the contrasting roles of Hospital Ghost and Lionel Ferguson.

The actor is known to audiences through his extensive screen credits, including being a regular face of Saturday night television thorough the ‘80s and ‘90s, and more recently he has also appeared on stage in popular West End shows Only Fools and Horses The Musical and Hairspray.

Ghost the musical is written by Sunderland’s own multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award-winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar-winning screenplay.

It’s based on the movie Ghost, which is one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits, becoming the highest grossing film of 1990 and winning an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical.

Premiering in Manchester in 2011, the show has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.

It features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more songs co-written by Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart.

Ghost The Musical will hit Sunderland Empire’s stage from Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 August 2024. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland

Win

We have four tickets to give away to see Ghost The Musical at Sunderland Empire on opening night on Tuesday, August 27 at 7.30pm.

To be in with a chance of winning the four tickets, answer this question: who played Molly in the film Ghost?

Email your answer and your contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, August 23, 2024.

The winner will be notified by email.

Tickets are non transferable to another performance. No monetary value will be given.