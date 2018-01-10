Win three signed copies of Sunderland super chef Stacie Stewart’s diet book

A Sunderland super chef is helping the nation to shed the festive pounds as a hit series returns to screens.

Stacie Stewart is back in the How to Lose Weight Well kitchen in the current series of the Channel 4 show.

One of the dishes from Stacie's new book

Now in its third series, the programme looks to dispel myths around fad diets and see which ones really work, with Stacie putting various recipes to the test.

To mark the show’s return, Stacie, from Roker, has released a spin-off book which aims to break down the jargon in the diet industry.

The former St Anthony’s pupil said: “The first episode of the new series aired on Monday and the viewing figures have been incredible. A lot of the recipes in the book are ones people will recognise from the show, but there are also some from my own Eat Naked deli which I run with my boyfriend Ryan.

“I think a main hook for the book is that there are also meal plans in there for people for any situation, which I created with a nutritionist.”

Stacie's new book is out now

Stacie has undergone her own weight loss journey over the years, going from a size 18 to an eight after losing five stone by adopting a healthy eating and exercise lifestyle.

She’s also incorporated her lifestyle into her career and opened her Eat Naked in The Lanes in Brighton after moving to the city from Sunderland in 2015.

Stacie, who still makes regular trips back to Sunderland to see her family, said: “After the first episode I had so many messages from people asking how I’d lost weight. Everyone needs that kick start at the beginning as they feel disheartened if they’re only losing a pound a week, but after that it’s about how you transfer that long term into a healthy lifestyle.”

How to Lose Weight Well: The Complete Diet Plans is the second book from the self-taught chef who released her first book, Stacie Bakes, after reaching the Masterchef finals in 2009. Following her appearance on the hit show, she left her job as a PA to throw herself into a cookery career and has since featured on This Morning, Sunday Brunch, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Loose Women, as well as featuring on the expert panel in Channel 4’s Tried & Tasted: The Ultimate Shopping List and ITV’s Food Glorious Food.

Another of the dishes

As well as rustling up dishes for her Eat Naked deli, this year will also see Stacie appearing at a number of food shows working with the BBC and Lakeland.

•How to Lose Weight Well is on Channel 4 on Monday at 8pm.

We’ve teamed up with publisher Quadrille to give away three copies of How to Lose Weight Well: The Complete Diet Plans, worth £15 a copy.

Each of the three copies has been signed by Stacie.

To be in with a chance of winning a copy, answer this question: on which channel does How To Lose Weight Well air?

Send your answer and contact details on a postcard to Stacie Stewart Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is January 17.