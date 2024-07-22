Win family tickets to Disney On Ice at Newcastle's Utilita Arena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get your skates on and grab your Mickey ears as Disney’s ice spectacular heads back to the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures takes to the ice at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from Wednesday, November 20 to Sunday, November 24, 2024 - and you could be part of the action.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures | Disney On Ice

Featuring new and classic tales, join Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy as they take a road trip through the magical adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, The Incredibles 2, Aladdin, Moana, Frozen and all of your favourite Disney Princesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show sees the intrepid explorers visit iconic Disney destinations, from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters to the sun-soaked Motunui where you can help Moana restore the heart of Te Fitti.

Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa and discover a whole new world with Aladdin and more.

Frozen stars feature in the show | Disney On Ice

Speaking about what audiences can expect from the show, Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “Road Trip Adventures is one of the newest Disney On Ice shows created; this spectacular production includes high level technology, mind-boggling stunts and stunning scenography.

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to the North East in November and making memories with our loyal Disney On Ice fans who will be joining us for a magical adventure!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, from Wed 20-Sunday 24 November 2024. Tickets here.

WIN

We have three family tickets to give away | Disney On Ice

We have three family tickets to give away for Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures for the show at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The first prize includes: four family seats to the show AND an interactive experience to join your favourite Disney stars in the spotlight.

We also have two runner up prizes of four family tickets per winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tickets are for children aged four and over. Adults not allowed in dress costumes.

Tickets are non-transferable to other shows and usual National World Competition rules apply.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: on which fictional island does Moana live?

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, August 5, 2024.