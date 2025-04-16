Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fancy treating the family to a night at the theatre, as well as a fun day out - all for free?

Charlie Brooks as the Childcatcher | Paul Coltas

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire and Beamish Museum for the ultimate Easter holidays prize.

One lucky family will receive a family ticket for four to the opening night of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, April 22 at 7pm plus a 2+2 Family Pass for Beamish Museum.

Flying into Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, April 22 to Sunday, April 27, the fantasmagorical musical is a brand new production of the much-loved family favourite, starring Ore Oduba (Pretty Woman, Strictly Come Dancing winner, The Rocky Horror Show) as Caractacus Potts, Liam Fox (Emmerdale) as Grandpa Potts and Charlie Brooks (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, EastEnders) as the Childcatcher.

They bring to life classic songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and of course the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty happening at Beamish over Easter and beyond.

Easter at Beamish Museum | Beamish

Over the Easter Weekend, April 18-21, try your hand at some spring crafts as you venture through the museum’s time periods, including Easter basket-making at the 1950s welfare hall, and colouring-in at the 1940s and 1950s Farms.

From Saturday, April 19 to Monday, April 21, head to The Pit Village school to make your very own suncatcher, get competitive with egg rolling in The 1900s Town park, and have a go at egg jarping at Pockerley Old Hall, a game a little like conkers but with eggs!

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is flying into Sunderland | Submitted

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, answer this question: which famous actor starred in the 1968 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang film?

A: Dick Van Dyke

B: Dick Whittington

C: Richard Attenborough

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, April 21.

The winner will be notified via email on Monday morning.

T&Cs

Sunderland Empire T&Cs: Competition is for 1 person to win a family ticket for 4 (Two adults and two children, or one adult and three children) to attend Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Sunderland Empire on opening night, Tuesday 22 April at 7pm. Tickets are non-transferable to another production. No monetary value will be given.

Beamish T&Cs

The family (2+2) Beamish Unlimited Pass prize admits two adults and two children to Beamish Museum, Beamish, County Durham, DH9 0RG.

Passes are valid for daytime events only.

Passes will be valid for one year from date of issue.

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

T&Cs apply. See https://www.beamish.org.uk for information.