We're one of the country's top 10 salons - and we're here in Sunderland

A Sunderland hair salon has seen off competition from across the country to be named one of the top in the UK across three categories.

There were more than 24500 entrants in the UK hair and Beauty Awards, held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre last weekend (Saturday 30 August).

And Satchi Salon, based at Everlast Fitness Club at Timber Beach Road, proved it was cut above the rest by scooping a Top 10 place in three categories.

Apprentice Sinead Leather led the honours, being placed third in the Best Apprentice of the Year.

And the salon came sixth overall in the Best Salon team category and ninth in the Spotlight Salon of the Year category.

Elsewhere in the competition, Satchi Salon was voted in the top 50 Best Salons in the UK and in the top 100 for Best Hairstylists.

Scott Atchison, owner of Satchi, said the awards were “a great success, not just for us but also for Sunderland.

“The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are our industry’s version of the Oscars and that we were placed so highly in so many categories is something we and the city can be very proud of,” he said.