Watch: I started a vegan baking business from home - and it doesn't mean cutting out treats

By Graham Murray
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:08 BST
Alisha Blunt runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland.Alisha Blunt runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland.
Alisha Blunt runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland. | National World
It’s halfway through January, and New Year’s Resolutions are starting to flag.

After the indulgence of the festive season, people will often decide to turn over a new leaf.

It could be a ‘new year, new you’ gym blitz, or taking part in Dry January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another option is giving up meat and dairy for the month, for what has been dubbed Veganuary.

But all this virtuous behaviour doesn’t mean giving up treats - far from it.

Alisha Blunt, who runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland, supplies cakes to two cafes in the city.

Cafe Floriana and Lucky Cat Boba both stock her tasty treats.

Watch as Alisha guides us through making a cake without dairy.

We also speak to some satisfied customers.

Related topics:VeganuaryBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice