Alisha Blunt runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland. | National World

It’s halfway through January, and New Year’s Resolutions are starting to flag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the indulgence of the festive season, people will often decide to turn over a new leaf.

It could be a ‘new year, new you’ gym blitz, or taking part in Dry January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another option is giving up meat and dairy for the month, for what has been dubbed Veganuary.

But all this virtuous behaviour doesn’t mean giving up treats - far from it.

Alisha Blunt, who runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland, supplies cakes to two cafes in the city.

Cafe Floriana and Lucky Cat Boba both stock her tasty treats.

Watch as Alisha guides us through making a cake without dairy.

We also speak to some satisfied customers.