Watch: I started a vegan baking business from home - and it doesn't mean cutting out treats
After the indulgence of the festive season, people will often decide to turn over a new leaf.
It could be a ‘new year, new you’ gym blitz, or taking part in Dry January.
Another option is giving up meat and dairy for the month, for what has been dubbed Veganuary.
But all this virtuous behaviour doesn’t mean giving up treats - far from it.
Alisha Blunt, who runs her own business, Pink Palace Bakes, in Sunderland, supplies cakes to two cafes in the city.
Cafe Floriana and Lucky Cat Boba both stock her tasty treats.
Watch as Alisha guides us through making a cake without dairy.
We also speak to some satisfied customers.
