A popular annual fundraiser has been postponed over hazardous ground conditions at Herrington Country Park.

The North East Autism Society (NEAS) announced it had made the decision to postpone the Walk for Acceptance, which was planned for April 5, after the ‘waterlogged’ conditions of the park grounds led to the closure of the overflow parking area.

The Echo reported last week how the traditional Penshaw Bowl Easter event had been cancelled due to ground conditions.

Jon Appleton, community and events fundraising officer at NEAS, said it too had now made a difficult decision to cancel.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone this year’s walk, which would have taken place during World Autism Acceptance Week, but we couldn’t bury our heads in the sand and go ahead when it risked the safety and enjoyment of our walk entrants,” said Jon.

“We apologise to everyone who was looking forward to taking part in the Walk for Acceptance in April, and we hope to see you in the summer when the ground has dried and the walk can return better than ever.”

NEAS said Sunderland City Council advised that if the walk had gone ahead, it would have had to do so with minimal infrastructure in the park, and walkers would have had to find parking off site if hardstanding parking spaces filled up.

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council, said: “At present there are only 120 hardstanding spaces in Herrington Country Park in total, and the large, grassed car parks will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

For keen fundraisers still looking to get active, the North East Autism Society is holding its annual fundraising trek over 20-miles of the Cleveland Way on May 11, and a coast-to-coast cycling challenge from Whitehaven to Roker from August 24 to 25.

Jon said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone who raises funds for our lifeline services, and our annual trek and cycle ride are both great ways to challenge yourself and make a difference to peoples’ lives, while taking in some of the most spectacular scenery in the region.”

Anyone who had already paid to attend the event on 5 April will be contacted directly by NEAS to discuss reimbursement.