Vicky Pattison joins Heart Radio's national show

Vicky Pattison has joined Heart Radio’s national team.

This week the Newcastle-born presenter announced she was hanging up her headphones on the North East drive time show for Heart after almost two years.

The 37-year-old has been a favourite with regional listeners, entertaining them as they returned home from work and school, with Kelly Brook now taking over.

Now, Vicky has announced she’s hitting the national airwaves and is joining the weekend team for the national Heart station next month.

She told her 5.5m Instagram followers: “SHE'S A NATIONAL RADIO PRESENTER BABYYYY!!!! ♥️🎙️Super excited to be joining @thisisheart's weekend team!I'll be hosting MY OWN brand new show starting March 1st from 4pm.

“Little bit nervous, this is a BIG GIG but mostly I'm just so excited!!! Eeeeekkkkkkk! 🎙️♥️LETS GO!!! @global”