Twister and hopscotch among games with a twist installed in Sunderland city centre
Street game versions of Twister, Bullseye, hopscotch and snakes and ladders have been set up in Market Square and Keel Square, using giant vinyls and digital pieces via the Sunderland Experience app.
The games are the latest activity from Sunderland BID, and will be in place until September 7.
Chief executive Sharon Appleby said the games will be a new experience for younger players, and allow adults to take a trip down memory lane.
“All of these games have been a huge part of the childhood for so many people so we imagine that lots of adults will love the opportunity to introduce them to the younger generation,” she said.
“We’ve combined some really traditional favourites with digital technology to ensure that they offer a really exciting experience for everyone.
“They will not only brighten up this outside areas but because they involve physical activity, they’re also a great way for people to get some exercise.”
For further information on all of the events created by Sunderland BID visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk
