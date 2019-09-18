Twelve tips to getting a better night's sleep

A good mattress and bed can help improve your sleep.

In fact, it’s just as important as healthy eating and exercise.

A good night’s sleep can:

Reduce stress Improve your memoryLower blood pressureKeeps your immune system strong Reduce risk of diabetesImprove your moodImprove attention and concentration Keep your heart healthySpeed up recovery Control hunger cravings

Unfortunately, most people don’t get enough quality sleep, so here are 12 of tips to help you get a better sleep:

Don't Consume Caffeine Late in the DayCaffeine can significantly worsen sleep quality, especially if you drink a lot in the late afternoon or evening.

Reduce Irregular or Long Daytime NapsWhile short power naps have been proven beneficial, long or irregular napping during the day can negatively affect your sleep because it can confuse your internal body clock, meaning you may struggle to sleep at night.

Be ConsistentBeing consistent with your sleep times can help in sleep quality in the long-term. Try to get into a regular sleep cycle, especially on the weekends.

Don't Drink AlcoholDrinking alcohol at night can have a negative effect on your sleep and hormones. Alcohol is also known to cause or increase the symptoms of sleep apnoea, snoring and disrupted sleep patterns.

Create A Relaxing Bedroom EnvironmentTry to optimise your bedroom environment by eliminating external light and noise and making it a generally relaxing environment. Keep phones, TV’s, laptops out!

Set Your Bedroom TemperatureBody and bedroom temperature can also huge impact on sleep quality. Test different temperatures to find out which is most comfortable for you. I find 20°C is the best for me.

Don't Eat Late in the EveningConsuming a large meal before bed can lead to poor sleep and hormone disruption.

Relax and Clear Your Mind in the EveningRelaxation techniques before bed can help improve sleep quality! There’s a brilliant app called ‘calm’. It teaches you breathing exercises and relaxation techniques, you can play calming music/sounds, listen to stories, and there’s a 10-minute ‘daily calm’ session to help you unwind before bed. Check it out!I also enjoy yoga for relaxation. It’s no coincidence that I always sleep well on a Monday night after my yoga session.

Take a Relaxing Bath or ShowerA warm bath, shower or foot bath before bed can help you relax and improve your sleep quality.

Get a Comfortable Bed, Mattress and PillowSome people wonder why they always sleep better in a hotel.Well, apart from the relaxing environment, bed quality can also have an effect.Your bed, mattress and pillow can greatly impact sleep quality and joint or back pain. Try to buy a high-quality mattress and bedding every 5–8 years.

Exercise Regularly, But Not Before BedExercise is one of the best science-backed ways to improve your sleep and health.It can enhance all aspects of sleep, and has been used to reduce symptoms of insomnia.Regular exercise is one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep, but try to avoid exercise too close to bed time.