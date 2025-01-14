Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new sports club is hoping to serve up success with padel fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The True Padel brand has spent the past few months transforming the former Wickes unit on Wessington Way into a 24,000 sq. ft complex where Wearsiders can play one of the the fastest-growing sports in the world.

True Padel is gearing up to open in Sunderland | Submitted

Now, the team has announced it will be opening the new site from 4pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will house five doubles court, two innovative singles courts and premium amenities, including showers, changing rooms, free parking, and a heated sports lounge.

Bookings are now live for the site and you can make booking through the Playtomic website or by downloading the app.

The sports venue, which will welcome people of all skill levels, will also be announcing some free taster sessions, as well as social events and coaching sessions.

In the future, there’s potential to add on some outdoor courts at the site should demand prove to be as high as forecasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland site follows the success of True Padel’s 38,000 sq. ft. dedicated indoor facility in Belmont Industrial Estate, Durham, which has welcomed thousands of people through its doors since opening in 2023.

Padel is a cross between tennis and squash and is played in doubles format on a court one-third the size of a traditional tennis court.

In the UK, the sport continues to grow in popularity with an additional 250 padel courts built between 2022 and 2023 - an increase of 116% in 12 months.

Adam Carr, True Padel’s co-director, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a new True Padel Club to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new Sunderland club will offer a social environment similar to the existing Durham location, featuring social tournaments and events, coaching, and a community-focused atmosphere.

“We are all very excited about extending our reach to Wearside, bringing the vibrant indoor padel experience, which has become the hallmark of True Padel.”