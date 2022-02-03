Where can I leave my pet this February Half term? The top kennels and catteries across Sunderland

Handing away a pet before going on holiday can be tough, but there are plenty of loving companies pet owners can choose from.

These are some of the top kennels and catteries in and around Sunderland according to Google reviews.

1: Katie’s Luxury Cat Hotel

Describing itself as an alternative to a regular cattery, Katie’s Luxury Cat Hotel in East Rainton which has a five star rating from 55 Google Reviews.

With prices starting from £14 per day and rising to £18 per day, the site only accepts cats and has a three day minimum stay policy with cosy suites, deluxe suites and playroom suites available for cats across Wearside and beyond.

2: Alpha Omega Dog Boarding

Primarily a dog walking and day care service, Alpha Omega also offer boarding services where dogs can have a temporary home while their owners are away.

At a cost of £15 for each 24 hours in care, dogs can be left with a service which has been given a 4. rating from 73 reviews.

3: Ferry Farm Boarding Kennels

Ferry Farm is a family-run site for both cats and dogs near Offerton which has three blocks of kennels as well as a full cattery with pick up and drop off services available.

With a 4.8 rating on Google from 129 reviews, it is rated as the second best pet boarding option in and around Sunderland and prices start from £18 day care or £23 overnight lodging for dogs and £14 for cats.

4: Rainton Gates Luxury Cat Hotel

Another cat only option, this pet specific hotel caters for all cats with promises of special requirements to felines with additional needs such as separation anxiety or frail, old and young animals who need additional heating.

The cat hotel has a 4.8 rating from 42 reviews and, although the site has a rule of a four day minimum stay, costs remain low at just £10.50 per night for one cat.

5: Stoneygate Stables Kennels and Cattery

Situated on Burdon Lane, Stoneygate Stables offer accomodation for both cats and dogs at a site which has a 4.7 rating from 77 reviews and prices can be found by contacting the service.

