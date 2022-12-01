News you can trust since 1873
It's time to get cosy indoors.

The 13 best cosy pubs in the Lake District, according to Tripadvisor reviewers

‘Tis the season for a cosy drink by the fire.

By Ross Robertson
2 hours ago

Warm summers, a boom in the popularity of outdoor drinking and dining spurred on by the pandemic, and beer garden upgrades galore made an outdoor pint or glass of wine in the Lake District a blissful experience for many.

The national park is a popular destination for many people in the North East.

But with the colder months very much upon us, getting cosy indoors is a much more appealing prospect.

Here we look at the top-ranked cosy pubs in the Lake District, as rated by Tripadvisor reviews. All the below scored 4.5 stars on the platform.

1. Hole in t' Wall, Boweness-on-Windermere

1,687 reviews

Photo: Google Streetview

2. The Pheasant Inn, Keswick

1,938 reviews

Photo: Google Streetview

3. The Masons Arms, Bowness-on-Windermere

997 reviews

Photo: Google Streetview

4. The Britannia Inn, Elterwater

1286 reviews

Photo: Google Streetview

