New rooms launched at Lord Crewe Arms, perfect for a Blanchland staycation

Though Blanchland may be small in size – only around 110 inhabitants and zero streetlights that helps for aforementioned stunning stargazing scenes – it’s big in history and charm.

The Northumberland village’s history is as colourful as its flowerbeds, a real tapestry of drama, intrigue, a place for miners to sup a pint post-shift and even a resident ghoul – albeit a friendly one.

Set amidst the rolling hills of the North Pennine Moors and a skimming stone’s throw away from Derwent Reservoir on the County Durham/Northumberland border, its history can be traced back to the 12th century when Blanchland Abbey, and thus Blanchand itself, was founded.

New rooms at Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland / Durham border

The Lord Crewe Arms is at the heart of village life in Blanchland, so called because of the distinctive white habits of the French canons who lived and worked at the abbey.

Built as the Abbot’s lodge, guest house and kitchens, the Lord Crewe Arms building would house canons for 400 years until the abbey was dissolved in 1539.

The almost 1000 year tradition of keeping people well fed and a place to rest their head continues today at the hotel and bar, which is one of the oldest hotels in the country.

And it recently opened five new bedrooms, taking the total number of rooms to 26.

The Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, has unveiled five new rooms

Here’s what to expect from a stay at this hillside retreat:

The rooms

A leaflet handed to you when you enter Lord Crewe Arms warns you about not bumping your head on the low doorways or tripping on the stone-flagged floors as you navigate this ancient building, but you're more likely to fall head over heels for its charm. (Though it should be noted that this is a very old listed building with lots of steps if you have mobility problems)

We stayed in one of the new rooms, which has seen the hotel convert former residential cottages in the village.

The Ridley suite is housed in a converted cottage in the village

Continuing The Lord Crewe tradition, four of the new rooms are named after local moors, called Nookton, Newbiggin, Penny Pie and Shildon. The Ridley Suite is named after the Ridley family, who called the cottage home for three generations.

We stayed in the latter, which features two floors including its own separate lounge, wrought iron spiral staircase, a rolltop bathtub and a cosy wood burner – as well as its own private garden with fire pit to sit out and enjoy those deliciously dark skies.

It’s a suite that’s full of country cottage charm with Morris & Co print furnishings and artworks inspired by the neighbouring nature and rugged moorland landscape.

Extra comforts come in the form of Noble Isle toiletries, books and window seats to curl up with them, tea and coffee station with Nespresso machine, fudge and shortbreads and flat screen TVs on both floors.

Morris & Co furnishings in the new Ridley suite

And if you’re planning on bringing your four-legged friend with you, 16 of the rooms across the hotel are dog-friendly.

During the renovation process, the team discovered additional ruins of the old Abbey, these were then carefully dug around under the watchful eye of county archaeologists. They also unearthed medieval beams and floors, all of which have been painstakingly preserved to give guests a sense of the Crewe’s fascinating heritage.

Food

Even if you don’t stay overnight at Blanchland, the food alone at Lord Crewe Arms is enough to lure you to this unspoilt corner of Britain.

We dined at The Bishop’s Dining Room. Again it’s teeming with character and rural charm with its antlers on the wall and chequered cushions, but while it feels special it’s also laid back.

It’s an unstuffy air that runs through the honey-coloured stone site, one that encourages you to kick off your muddy wellies and relax.

Roll top bath in the Ridley suite

Down to the menu, which is a gloriously hearty affair, a culinary ode to the seasons by head chef Emma Broom, with much of the ingredients grown in the on-site kitchen garden.

To start, I had the Whitby crab with lemon and elderflower mayonnaise and Granny Smith apple. It was a huge portion for the price, a dressed crab stuffed to the shell with delicate, slightly sweet meat heightened by the subtle nuance of the dressing and the slight tart of the apple. It comes with two doorstop slabs of sourdough which was good enough to devour on its own.

I was super impressed with my main too of seared tuna. Tuna steaks can all to often be a dry affair, but this was perfectly executed with the pink flesh oozing flavour. It was served imaginatively with teriyaki shiitake mushrooms, corn, sesame, wasabi, ponzu and crispy rice which provided a beautiful medley of texture and flavour with a slight Asian-influenced kick.

Portions are a good size to keep you well fuelled for a walk on the moorland, but if you have space to shoehorn in a dessert the cheese board comes with a range of quality cheeses, served with Peters Yard crackers and garden chutney.

Post-dinner, head downstairs to the Crypt Bar, a medieval vaulted chamber come public house which serves local ales including its very own Lord Crewe Brew on tap and check out the impressive fireplace complete with priest’s hiding hole.

If you’re lucky – or unlucky – you may even spot the ghost of Dorothy Forster said to haunt the upper floors, a darling of the Jacobite uprising of 1715 waiting for the return of her beloved brother. There really is history round every corner here.

Or take your drinks outdoors to the picture postcard beer garden with its rose arch, hammocks, fire pits and lawn games.

It offers stunning views, which once inspired celebrated poet W H Auden no less.

Things to do

Make sure to visit Blanchland Abbey which was founded as a premonstratensian priory in 1165 and is next to Lord Crewe Arms.

The village also has a charming tea rooms and gift shops selling wares by local artists.

The area is also an ideal break for people who love the great outdoors, from ramblers and dog walkers to cycylists.

Surrounded by heath and hills, this area of the North Pennines offers plenty to explore, with Hadrian’s Wall and England’s largest forest Kielder on the doorstep. The nearby village of Corbridge, offers quaint tearooms and honey-coloured cottages.

Prices

Stays at The Lord Crewe Arms start from £204 including breakfast. To book visit: www.lordcrewearmsblanchland.co.uk

The menu changes regularly, but on our visit starters were priced from £10, mains from £16. There’s a good wine list to wash your dinner down, with the house wine priced £24 a bottle.

You can also visit for lunches, afternoon teas, BBQ’s and bar bait.

Some of the new rooms have private gardens

Seared tuna mains in The Bishop's Dining Room

Cheese board for dessert

The beer garden at Lord Crewe Arms

The Bishop's Dining Room

The Crypt bar

The historic village of Blanchland