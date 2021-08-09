MP's call to minister and railway executives after weekend of overcrowded services

Easington MP Grahame Morris has invited Northern Rail executives and the rail minister to travel on the Durham coast line following a weekend of rail chaos.

As the football season kicked off and Seaham Food Festival was staged, travellers were left angry and disappointed as they were unable to board overcrowded rail services at Horden and Seaham rail stations.

Mr Morris has previously raised the issue of overcrowding on the line with Northern Rail and ministers and says passengers being turned away at the new Horden Station and Seaham Train Station has become a “predictable and regular occurrence.”

Northern Rail have said a lack of rolling stock and trained drivers is the underlying cause of the problems, but Mr Morris rejects this.

Easington MP Grahame Morris

The Easington MP said: “The problems of overcrowding on the Durham Coastline during peak periods and match days is not a new issue. It has been an ongoing and persistent problem for several years.

"The lack of forward planning to add additional capacity, particularly in advance of Horden Rail Station opening, is an example of the failures caused by our fragmented and chaotic rail services.”

He added: “After the latest disruption, I have invited the minister and Northern Rail executives to take the train between Seaham and Sunderland on a match day, so they can experience first-hand a ruined weekend and overcrowded trains on the Durham Coastline.