Emirates resumes Dubai flights from Newcastle Airport

The Newcastle service will operate four-times weekly and takes Emirates’ total UK weekly flights to 77.

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president at Emirates UK, said: “We’re extremely pleased to see flights returning to and from Newcastle, responding to an increase in bookings since international travel was made far simpler.”

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport, said: “Today marks a very important milestone in the recovery of the Airport and of international travel from the region.

Newcastle International Airport

"Emirates has operated flights from Newcastle International Airport since 2007, providing vital connectivity to Dubai and beyond for passengers travelling for business or leisure. Dubai is one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations and we are delighted that the return of the route.

The airport is run as a public/private partnership between the region’s seven local authorities and AMP Capital.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council and chair of the LA7 shareholders, said: "This is very welcome news for the airport and the North East as a whole.

"This route is extremely important, not only for leisure passengers, but also important in supporting businesses i the region to trade and export worldwide.