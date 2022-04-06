EasyJet and British Airways cancellations: Can I get my money back and why are flights being cancelled over Easter?

More than 222 EasyJet flights were cancelled over the weekend and the announcements are continuing into this week, with a further 62 planes not taking off on Monday.

This has continued through the week with over 100 flights across the two airlines being cancelled on Wednesday morning.

The cancellations have left many, including those set to travel in and out of Newcastle Airport stranded and unable to reach their destination. It was set to be the first chance to travel over the Easter holidays in two years for families.

An EasyJet plane is pictured at Faro airport in Algarve, south of Portugal, on June 15, 2021. - British airline EasyJet inaugurated a new base in Faro, in southern Portugal, shortly after the opening of another in Malaga, in southern Spain, betting on the resumption of tourism. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why have EasyJet and British Airways flights been cancelled this Easter?

The airlines have claimed a spike in Coronavirus cases is the reason behind the cancellations, with staff across both companies contracting the virus.

It has said it made efforts to nullify any issues by bringing in standby crew over the weekend, but was forced to make further cancellations into this week.

What is EasyJet’s cancellation policy?

The company’s website lists three options for those who have seen their flight cancelled.

The first of these is to switch to another flight for no charge. This can be done online with dates between the two original airports.Anyone wanting to change their departure or arrival airport to another one within the same country should contact the customer services team at the company.

Another option is to choose a voucher for the full value of any booking made. This will be valid for 12 months from the date it is issued and is available to be used across the airline’s range of destinations.

Anyone not wanting to consider either of these options can request a refund on their booking. This will be processed within a week and anyone wanting to track the status of their request can do so on the airline’s website.

What is British Airways’ cancellation policy?

The British Airways website claims that anyone who has seen their flight cancelled can receive a full refund. This can be done through the ‘manage my booking’ part of their website.

The standard flight cancellation rules state that if flights are cancelled, passengers are entitled to choose between a full refund or an alternative flight. These have been written into UK law.

How can I contact EasyJet’s customer service team?

As is to be expected, EasyJet's customer service team are inundated with customers asking for support, although customers can contact the company through a live chat service on their website, through Twitter, the company’s online contact form or over the phone.

A full list of numbers depending on where customers are calling from can be found on the airline’s website.

How can I contact British Airways’ customer service team?