'Abnormal loads' roads warning for Sunderland drivers
Drivers in Sunderland city centre are being warned to watch out for a series of large slow-moving vehicles as six ‘abnormal loads’ are transported to Port of Sunderland.
The transporters – up to 121ft long – will be moving through the city centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port for export.They will include two loads that are 37 metres (121ft) long and one is six metres (19ft) wide.The abnormal loads will make the journey under police escort and are being scheduled to avoid peak journey times.
They are due to be moved between 9.30am and 3pm and drivers in the city centre drivers could face delays as the sections are transported along Farringdon Road, Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, West Wear Street and High Street East.Deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for environment and transport, Cllr Claire Rowntree said: "While drivers may experience some delays due to these six large loads, these crane sections have been manufactured here in Sunderland and are now being shipped through our port to their new homes.
"This is an important shipping movement and an impressive physical example of products that have been made right here in Sunderland."
She added: “We appreciate the patience of road users. Our highways staff are working closely with the police and Liebherr to ensure that these large loads are transported safely and conveniently to the Port of Sunderland."