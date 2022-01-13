15 of the most romantic and unusual places to stay in the North East with your Valentine's

To mark Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most unusual places for a romantic getaway, whether it’s on the day itself, subject to availability, or to buy as a gift for you and your partner on a future date.
1. Ramside Hall, Carrville, County Durham
Millions has been ploughed into Ramside Hall Hotel in recent years and it now boasts high-quality rooms and one of the best spas around. For the ultimate in romance make sure to book the private infinity pool with its own balcony where you can sip on Prosecco overlooking the grounds.
2. Seaham Hall, Seaham, East Durham
Plunge into the twin baths in the Ada Lovelace suite, one of the individually-designed rooms at Seaham Hall in East Durham. Named after the pioneering mathematician and daughter of romantic poet Lord Byron and Annabella Milbanke, who married in the room in 1815, the suite includes two free-standing slipper baths in the Georgian bay windows, a mezzanine bedroom and walk in shower as well as walls adorned with portraits of Byron, Annabella and Ada.
3. Le Petit Chateau, Otterburn, Northumberland
Expect French-style flourishes and bags of charm at this delightful hotel in Otterburn. It's a popular spot for weddings, but when it's not booked for nuptials the rooms are available to book. Each has its own style and has the added bonus of your own cocktail-making trolley.
4. Jesmond Dene House, Jesmond, Newcastle
One of the best, and most stylish, boutique hotels in the region, Jesmond Dene House with its ever-changing artworks and strong design aesthetic is an art-lover's dream. Its excellent restaurant, Fern, boasts views of the lush green dene, while its rooms offer something different from the norm.
