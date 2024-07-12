Top Tina Turner tribute coming to Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tina Turner tribute act, the award-winning performer Justine Riddoch, is coming to The Fire Station on Thursday, July 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3rd party

Tina fans are invited to "shake a tail feather" at the High Street West venue with a set including early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits.

The later hits, which propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom, include We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Private Dancer, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support on the evening comes from a top backing band, with a ton of added razzle-dazzle from dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds.

The Sunderland show will also feature show-stopping covers such as Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back.

All the songs are enhanced by the customary flourish of sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers and high energy dance routines.

Justine said: “The element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are from £29 to £34 and available from The Fire Station's website.

* The Sunderland Music City bid was launched on June 21.