Top Tina Turner tribute coming to Sunderland's Fire Station
Tina fans are invited to "shake a tail feather" at the High Street West venue with a set including early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits.
The later hits, which propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom, include We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Private Dancer, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over.
Support on the evening comes from a top backing band, with a ton of added razzle-dazzle from dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds.
The Sunderland show will also feature show-stopping covers such as Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back.
All the songs are enhanced by the customary flourish of sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers and high energy dance routines.
Justine said: “The element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.
"That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”
The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are from £29 to £34 and available from The Fire Station's website.
* The Sunderland Music City bid was launched on June 21.
