Three new shops open at Dalton Park - here's what's in store

A trio of new shops have opened at Dalton Park.

Weird Fish, White Stuff and the region’s only Castore store are all now open at the outlet shopping centre.

Specialising in relaxed clothing, Weird Fish is aimed at people who want to combine outdoor adventures and laid-back style.

Meanwhile, White Stuff is known for its unique prints and practical wardrobe staples for men and women.

Also for those wanting outdoors clothing, Castore is a performance sportswear brand, adding to the centre’s athleisure offering with its mainline collections, as well as its golf and motorsport apparel.

Other recent additions to Dalton Park include the new Hays Travel in the former Subway unit.

Richard Kaye, centre director at Dalton Park Outlet, said: “We’re delighted to welcome these three fantastic new brands to Dalton Park.

“With spring just around the corner, this expansion gives our shoppers even more choice when it comes to high-quality fashion at great value. Whether it’s relaxed weekend wear, everyday essentials, or performance-driven sportswear, there’s something for everyone.”