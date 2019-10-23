Three mobile phone outage: can I claim compensation?
Mobile phone company Three recently experienced a UK outage, with customers unable to use services.
Phone users began noticing signal problems late in the evening on 16 October 2019, with unable to access the internet on their mobiles.
Three confirmed the issues had been fixed the next day and apologised for the disruption.
Although, customers can now claim compensation for this outage, they won’t automatically be compensated.
How can I claim compensation?
Three customers will need to contact Three Mobile directly in order to make a claim. They can do so either by calling or using their online live chat service.
Moneysupermarket is now reporting that customers are receiving up to £20 back in compensation.
Customers are not guaranteed to qualify for compensation, but if you feel that the outage caused you a lot of problems, it’s worth trying to claim.
Three is advising customers to contact them directly in order to discuss a compensation claim, and explains that they are dealing with each case on an individual basis.
To contact Three:
Call 333 for free from your mobile phone Speak to an adviser via their online chat
If you’re making a claim through the online service, you will need to provide details, including your name, address and phone number.
How much money can I expect to receive?
If your claim is successful you could receive credit towards your next bill.
One customer told MoneySavingExpert how they got £20 credit toward their next bill after complaining, with other customers on social media receiving £5, £10 and £15 back from the phone company.