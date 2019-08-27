This GIANT inflatable obstacle course will be in Sunderland tomorrow - here's how you can go on it

The Toxic Drop is expected to be popular

The Active Sunderland BIG Summer Festival will be descending on Herrington Country Park on Wednesday, August 28 running between 12pm and 4pm.

The day is set to be a great celebration of the BIG Active Sunderland Community Sports Festivals which have been held in different parks and public spaces every Wednesday in the city over the summer including Mowbray Park, Princess Anne Park, Hetton Lyons Country Park and Seaburn Beach.

Herrington Country Park will host activities, games and sports with some new additions.

What can you expect on the day?

Hockey with Sunderland Broom Hockey Club

Trampolining with Apollo Trampoline Club

Dancing activities with Dance City

Athletics with Washington Running Club

Rugby with Houghton Rugby Club

Arts and crafts with Art Venturers

Beat the Superbug inflatable jousting

Speed cage/giant inflatable dartboard with Foundation of Light.A 100ft long inflatable assault course and a 90ft ‘toxic drop’ challenge is one of the main attractions.

Sunderland Rock Choir and NE Kite Flyers will also be there to provide quality entertainment and of course, Roary the mascot will be showing his face.

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: "Thousands of children, young people and their families have taken part in this year's Active Sunderland BIG Community Sports Festivals, and this is a fabulous finale of what has truly been a summer of activities.

"We have some fantastic facilities, parks and sports clubs across our community, and our festivals and events programme provides people with a great introduction to what's available out there for them to enjoy."

Award winning Active Sunderland are running the events sponsored by online and computer gaming designers and creators Coatsink based at Sunderland's Software Centre.

CEO of Coatsink Tom Beardmore added: "Being part of Active Sunderland BIG Summer festival means so much to everyone at Coatsink.

"Gaming is an incredibly powerful social global community but sometimes you just need to look a little closer to home to find equally amazing communities.”