These are the UK's 10 most desirable jobs - and what they pay

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 06:00

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor assessed what job seekers were looking for during June 2019, with technology, finance and administrative roles topping the searches. Nine out of 10 roles pay above the average national gross salary, with roles utilising specialist skills hot in demand. Here are the top 10 most wanted jobs.

1. Project Manager

Average base salary: 41,808 GBP. Jobs available: 38,000

2. Business Analyst

Average base salary: 39,137 GBP. Jobs available: 13,200

3. Data Scientist

Average base salary: 46,665 GBP. Jobs available: 2,300

4. Software Engineer

Average base salary: 41,100 GBP. Jobs available: 18,500

