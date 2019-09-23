These are the 17 cleanest pizza, Chinese and Indian takeaways in Sunderland
The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Sunderland takeaways this year.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Friday, 20th September 2019, 14:48 pm
These 17 Sunderland establishments have been awarded five star food hygiene ratings from inspections in 2019, meaning "hygiene standards are very good.'' If you are planning on ordering in, these pizza, Chinese and Indian food outlets are rated as the cleanest in Sunderland.