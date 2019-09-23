The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Sunderland takeaways this year

These are the 17 cleanest pizza, Chinese and Indian takeaways in Sunderland

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Sunderland takeaways this year.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 14:48 pm

These 17 Sunderland establishments have been awarded five star food hygiene ratings from inspections in 2019, meaning "hygiene standards are very good.'' If you are planning on ordering in, these pizza, Chinese and Indian food outlets are rated as the cleanest in Sunderland.

1. Bits N Pizzas

Unit 4, Albany Village Centre, NE37 1UB. Rated 5 on 18-Jan-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Cinnamon Kitchen

111 Sea Road, SR6 9BN. Rated 5 on 4-Mar-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Classic Pizza

5-6 Front Street, NE37 2BN. Rated 5 on 18-Jan-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Curry Hut

7 Eddison Road, NE38 8JH. Rated 5 on 15-Jan-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5