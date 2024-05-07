The second National Armed Forces & Emergency Services Event to take place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light
Following on from last year’s inaugural National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event (NAFESE), it was announced that the Stadium of Light will once more host the occasion for 2024.
Taking place on Thursday May 16 from 0930 to 1230, NAFESE 2024 will feature an Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club (open to all attendees and exhibitors) in Quinn’s Bar, a Recruitment & Resettlement Zone in the Montgomery Suite, alongside a Regional Hub and a STEM Village in the Business Lounge.
The Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club will feature speakers in British Army Veteran, Joe Rimmer, talking about his recovery from alcoholism, an introduction from Blind Veterans UK President, Colin Williamson among others.
Local schools and colleges have also been invited along on the day to engage in STEM activities in an event where there is something for everyone, as Event Content Director, Mal Robinson explains.
“We are celebrating the idea of service be it from armed to emergency to volunteer and anyone with connections is welcome to attend on the day. For example, alongside serving personnel of the forces and blue light services, we had cadets and school pupils from Year 5 all the way to a 96-year old Royal Navy Veteran and his wife, which was super to see.
As a local lad and Sunderland fan, it is great to see the Stadium of Light hosting the event once more, bringing in visitors from outside the region for the second year running.”
The event is held in association with Blind Veterans UK, whilst Associate Sponsors are Veterans in Crisis Sunderland.
The full line up of exhibitors offering a range of advice and opportunities can be found below.
To register free for the event, please see the link here.
The exhibitor line up in full:
1st Line Defence
8 Rifles
ALDI UK
Be Brave Sunderland
Blind Veterans UK
British Army
Building Heroes
Cellular Fitness
CTTS Group
Deutsche Windtechnik
DLC Training
DTN Academy
East Durham Veterans Trust
Foundation of Light
Gastec Training
Hays Travel
Institute of Supply Chain Management
Learning Curve Group
Ministry of Defence Police
Naturespace
NHS Blood & Transplant
NHS Step into Health
North East Ambulance Foundation Trust
North East BIC
Northumbria Police
Police UK Disability Sport CIC
Port of Tyne
Re:Gen Training
Royal Air Force
Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Royal Navy
SINE CIC
Spitting Pig
Seaham Sea Cadets
Sunderland AFC
Sunderland LGV Training
Sunderland Royal Naval Association
Sunderland Submariners Association
Thames Valley Police
The Open University
Teesside University
University of Sunderland
Veterans in Crisis
Veterans into Logistics