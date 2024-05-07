Submitted picture from NAFESE

Following on from last year’s inaugural National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event (NAFESE), it was announced that the Stadium of Light will once more host the occasion for 2024.

Taking place on Thursday May 16 from 0930 to 1230, NAFESE 2024 will feature an Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club (open to all attendees and exhibitors) in Quinn’s Bar, a Recruitment & Resettlement Zone in the Montgomery Suite, alongside a Regional Hub and a STEM Village in the Business Lounge.

The Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club will feature speakers in British Army Veteran, Joe Rimmer, talking about his recovery from alcoholism, an introduction from Blind Veterans UK President, Colin Williamson among others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local schools and colleges have also been invited along on the day to engage in STEM activities in an event where there is something for everyone, as Event Content Director, Mal Robinson explains.

“We are celebrating the idea of service be it from armed to emergency to volunteer and anyone with connections is welcome to attend on the day. For example, alongside serving personnel of the forces and blue light services, we had cadets and school pupils from Year 5 all the way to a 96-year old Royal Navy Veteran and his wife, which was super to see.

As a local lad and Sunderland fan, it is great to see the Stadium of Light hosting the event once more, bringing in visitors from outside the region for the second year running.”

The event is held in association with Blind Veterans UK, whilst Associate Sponsors are Veterans in Crisis Sunderland.

The full line up of exhibitors offering a range of advice and opportunities can be found below.

To register free for the event, please see the link here.

The exhibitor line up in full: