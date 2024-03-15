Like it or not, celebrating St Patrick's Day has become a popular occasion across the UK and around the world, including here in Sunderland.

The city's Irish population are joined each year by those dusting off their Hibernian roots - and simply those who enjoy the chance to celebrate - in toasting the patron saint of the Emerald Isle. Guinness, of course, is the natural choice of many in marking the day.

There are, of course, those who frown upon St Patrick's Day celebrations in England, and feel the festivities should be limited to St George's Day.

England is the only constituent of the United Kingdom whose patron saint is not marked by a bank holiday.

However, we set that argument aside and asked Echo readers for their recommendations for the best pint of Guinness in Sunderland.

1 . Barge and Barrel This relative newcomer to Sunderland was named by some readers. Photo Sales

2 . Chaplins This city centre favourite got by far the most recommendations from readers, with one declaring: "Chaplins has always been the best in town for st Patrick’s day." Photo Sales

3 . The Kings Arms, Deptford Another venue which got several mentions by readers. Photo Sales