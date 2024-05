Trust Ayda On-Ear Laptop & PC headset – available from Argos for £19.99.

Comfortable and convenient, the Ayda USB headset allows workers to dive into meetings quickly with an easy USB connection that means it is simple to plug in and join a call.

Compatible with any laptop or PC as well as PS4 and PS5, it also includes an extra-long 1.8m cable to give plenty of freedom of movement during calls.

The adjustable headband, soft cushions and lightweight design ensure that it is enjoyable to wear for a whole working day with no discomfort.

Complete with an on-ear volume dial and flip-to-mute microphone, the headset is efficient, useful, and will prevent any mute blunders!