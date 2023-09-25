Review: Proscenic launches the P11 Mopping 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner and mop with five-layer advanced filtration system

The Proscenic P11.

Designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern households, this cutting-edge appliance is more than just a vacuum cleaner; it's a versatile cleaning companion that brings unparalleled convenience and efficiency to the daily cleaning routine.

The Proscenic P11 will be on Amazon UK early October for £179 with an additional £20 coupon available.

The Proscenic P11 Mopping’s standout feature is its detachable mopping base, which allows users to effortlessly switch between vacuuming and mopping in a single device.

With a generous 340 ml water tank with four outlets and 270-degree swivel steering, it easily navigates around obstacles while providing ample water for comprehensive and uniform floor mopping.

This innovative combination ensures floors are not only thoroughly cleaned but also refreshed.

With a robust 400W digital motor and 35kPa strong suction power, this vacuum cleaner is a powerhouse capable of handling all kinds of dirt, debris, and even pesky pet hair. Its superior performance ensures it excels on various surfaces, including carpets, rugs, and hard floors.

Say goodbye to the days of stubborn dirt and hello to a cleaner, healthier home.

At a lightweight 5.2lbs (2.4kg) in weight, the P11 Mopping Vacuum is designed for ease of use and portability. Its unique convertible design allows it to transform effortlessly into a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments for tackling stairs, cars, furniture, and more.

Thanks to an ergonomic design and an optimised centre of gravity, it offers a lighter feel during extended cleaning sessions, making it ideal for whole-house cleaning tasks.

Another thoughtful feature is the onboard colour LED display and touch panel, which provides an intelligent cleaning experience, allowing users to monitor battery levels, choose from three cleaning modes, and receive error messages at a glance.

With the Proscenic P11 Mopping, staying in control of cleaning tasks has never been easier. Also equipped with powerful LED lights and a multi-surface brush, the P11 Mopping reveals hidden debris and significantly improves cleaning efficiency. No more missing dirt in those hard-to-see corners.

The removable battery offers flexibility in charging, whether users choose to mount the vacuum cleaner on the wall, inside a closet, or simply lean it against the wall to maximize space. Enjoy up to 50 minutes of continuous cleaning without the need for recharging.

The Proscenic P11 Mopping Vacuum Cleaner is ideal to cater for the needs of modern families, especially those with children and pets who demand a clean and healthy living space. It's the ultimate cleaning solution that combines power, convenience, and versatility to meet most users’ floor cleaning needs.