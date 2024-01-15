Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Submitted picture of STACK Seaburn.

Visitors to STACK Seaburn can get dishes for just £5 under a new 'Fiver Fest' offer to help household's post-Christmas budgets.

Fiver Fest runs until February 29 at the shipping container village, offering dining experiences, for just £5.

Options include small gyros at Acropolis or a portion of their special fries, tofu loaded fries or three pieces of fried chicken at Bao Down, as well as cheesy nachos and a choice of loaded fries at Chapos Tacos.

Brack Burger is offering six chicken wings for a fiver, while visitors to Downey’s can enjoy a choice of patty and chips or sausage and chips at the special price.

Caribbean favourite, Lev’s, will be serving up mac and cheese or jerk fries as their contribution to Fiver Fest, with Holy Duck offering duck and cover fries or a firecracker chicken wrap.

ZZA lovers can tuck into a large margarita or a ham and mushroom pizza, with Yolo Coffee and Kitchen favourites; chicken, cheese and red pesto toastie or an Oreo waffle as their participating deals.

Anyone with the STACK Leisure app who is signed up to the STACK loyalty scheme can also get double points on food and drink purchases, which can be collected to earn credit to spend at the bars.

Gemma Dishman of STACK said: “We know that in the early months of the new year people often don’t have a huge amount of money to spend on eating out, which is why we have come up with the idea of being able to enjoy some amazing street food at a price that won’t break the bank,” said Gemma.

“And of course there’s the added value of also being able to enjoy all of the great entertainment we have on virtually every single day, so it’s a great way to really chase away those January blues.”

Full details of the offers and the programme of entertainment is available at www.stackleisure.com.