Sunderland's favourite biscuits, including one brought back from the dead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland snackers have been naming their favourite biscuits - and among them is one which has just returned to the shelves.

Yes, today is National Biscuit Day, and to help celebrate, we asked Echo readers to name their favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Collinson was among the first to reply to our post on Facebook, nominating Sports Biscuits, but adding that they were ‘hard to find now’.

Ashleigh Louise Reed replied: “Awww they were unreal them - malted milk aswell.”

Carole AldridgeSue Collinson added: “Try Home Bargains, I got some from there before ....me hubby’s favourite.”

And we are pleased to report that Carole may be onto something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biscuit, which was first launched in 1971 by Elkes, was discontinued in 2022 after the company was taken over.

However, after £1million investment in new machinery, the company announced the biscuits were returning in January 2024, and were available from stores including Aldi and Farm Foods.

The biscuits are embossed with images of sports players, including footballers, cricketers, boxers, and rowers.

However, chocolate digestives and chocolate Hobnobs were the varieties to get the most shout outs in response to our question - though plain digestives and Hobnobs were also up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Hind noted: “Plain digestives, you can’t beat - with or without a cuppa.”

Sandra Teal was keen to emphasise dark chocolate digestives.

Chocolate gingers - ranging from Borders to Lidl - were also mentioned by a number of readers, as were ginger snaps and ginger nuts.

Joan Mcguinness observed: “Ginger nuts - love dipping them in my tea and drinking chocolate, yummy.”

And the humble custard cream remains a popular choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Jackson said: Custard creams. I can't have just a couple, the whole packet ends up going so I don't buy them anymore.”

And some were quick to recommend a more decadent version of the classic.

Robert Brassington said: “You've got to try the chocolate ones from Marks and Spencer, £3 but worth every penny - the chocolate is so thick. Don't dunk, just eat.”

Also at the more luxurious end of the spectrum, Kit Kats, orange Clubs, Toffee Pops and Ringtons chocolate brazil nut cookies got a mention.

Lee Samuel Smith noted: “Too many to choose from, but mostly chocolate ones.”