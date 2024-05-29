Sunderland's favourite biscuits, including one brought back from the dead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland snackers have been naming their favourite biscuits - and among them is one which has just returned to the shelves.
Yes, today is National Biscuit Day, and to help celebrate, we asked Echo readers to name their favourites.
Sue Collinson was among the first to reply to our post on Facebook, nominating Sports Biscuits, but adding that they were ‘hard to find now’.
Ashleigh Louise Reed replied: “Awww they were unreal them - malted milk aswell.”
Carole AldridgeSue Collinson added: “Try Home Bargains, I got some from there before ....me hubby’s favourite.”
And we are pleased to report that Carole may be onto something.
The biscuit, which was first launched in 1971 by Elkes, was discontinued in 2022 after the company was taken over.
However, after £1million investment in new machinery, the company announced the biscuits were returning in January 2024, and were available from stores including Aldi and Farm Foods.
The biscuits are embossed with images of sports players, including footballers, cricketers, boxers, and rowers.
However, chocolate digestives and chocolate Hobnobs were the varieties to get the most shout outs in response to our question - though plain digestives and Hobnobs were also up there.
Laura Hind noted: “Plain digestives, you can’t beat - with or without a cuppa.”
Sandra Teal was keen to emphasise dark chocolate digestives.
Chocolate gingers - ranging from Borders to Lidl - were also mentioned by a number of readers, as were ginger snaps and ginger nuts.
Joan Mcguinness observed: “Ginger nuts - love dipping them in my tea and drinking chocolate, yummy.”
And the humble custard cream remains a popular choice.
Bob Jackson said: Custard creams. I can't have just a couple, the whole packet ends up going so I don't buy them anymore.”
And some were quick to recommend a more decadent version of the classic.
Robert Brassington said: “You've got to try the chocolate ones from Marks and Spencer, £3 but worth every penny - the chocolate is so thick. Don't dunk, just eat.”
Also at the more luxurious end of the spectrum, Kit Kats, orange Clubs, Toffee Pops and Ringtons chocolate brazil nut cookies got a mention.
Lee Samuel Smith noted: “Too many to choose from, but mostly chocolate ones.”
Among the more controversial choices was one vote for the fig roll. Bourbons also got a slender mention.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.