Sunderland Witch Pop performer Shannon Pearl gearing up for Pop Recs show

Shannon coined a new phrase to describe her sound.

One of Sunderland’s most-unique performers is gearing up for a home city show.

Shannon Pearl and her band. Photo by Adam Kennedy

Shannon Pearl, from Southwick, found her ethereal sound, rooted in heritage and ancestry, didn't quite fit with regular genres of music, so coined her own phrase 'Witch Pop.'

The neo-folk artist performs both solo, using only her voice, sparse percussion and a loop station, as well as with her live band to transport audiences to another world with her spiritual sound.

Last year, to coincide with the summer solstice, she released her debut album, Kiss the Ground, which earnt her praise for its “hauntingly enchanting” music.

2024 sees a string of live dates and festival performances including a home city show at Pop Recs in High Street West on Saturday, June 29, as well as the release of the first of three singles in three months.

Single, Offering, will be released on July 5, to coincide with a new moon, and Shannon says it’s a song about leaving offerings to the ancestors in the form of song and her personal communication with the spirit realm.

Shannon, who juggles making music with working at The Good Apple cafe in Derwent Street and being a sacred celebrant for the Pagan faith, said: "Offering came to me in a wave of creative energy that I didn't expect.

“Every time I align my spiritual practices with my creative endeavours the inspiration flows like a stream down a mountain. This new single Offering is about the communication I share with the unseen forces that govern the earth and the universe. The ones that are responsible for all of my music.

“As well as being about a ritual, this song is an offering, to the ancestors. As a thank you for the inspiration."

Tickets for the Pop Recs gig are available now and Shannon says people can expect a special experience.

“I’m so excited for the show,” said Shannon. “It’s little bit different from my last headline show at Independent. Pop Recs is a bigger, but more intimate venue and I’ll be performing in the round.

"I really try to foster a connection with people and place in my music, opening the door to people's imaginations."