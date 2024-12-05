Sunderland urged to shop local for Small Business Saturday

Sunderland shoppers are being asked to show their support for the city’s independents at this year’s Small Business Saturday

Vicki Redmond from Collinson's | Submitted

The annual event – which this year takes place across the country on 7 December – showcases traders who make an important contribution to the local economy.

Once again people are being asked to support these businesses, which add a unique dimension to Sunderland’s retail offering.

Small Business Saturday is now marking it 12th year in the UK, turning a spotlight on independent businesses and asking people to “shop small.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the day is a great way to remind people of the variety of retailers the city has to offer.

“Sunderland is very blessed in having a vibrant independent business sector, offering a wide range of goods and services,” she said.

“They are a mainstay of the local retail economy so it’s really important that they are supported, not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the year.”

One of the city’s longest standing businesses is also fully behind the event.

Vicki Redmond, whose family owns both Collinson’s Jewellers and Sunderland’s Nomination store, said that “as a family who’ve been trading for over 43 years in Sunderland, we know how important it is to love local.”

“We know we wouldn’t be here without our customers, so every day we try to tailor our offering of hand selected product and giving a personal service in our Nomination store,” said Vicki.

Love Your | NW

This includes getting the international jewellery company to create a special Sunderland Nominations link of Penshaw Monument.

“It was created especially for us by the makers in Florence, who visited Wearside and could see how special the Sunderland people are,” she said.

“At Collinson’s Sunderland we’re proud to have served generations of Sunderland families.”

The Echo also has its own #Loveyour campaign, which encourages people to shop local.