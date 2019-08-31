Chef Hussain at RisQ Flavours of India, New Herrington, shortlisted in a national curry competition.

Owner and chef Iqbal Hussain said he had no idea his business, Riz’Q in New Herrington had even been nominated for an award until his friend told him.

Although the takeaway at The Bridge didn’t go on to win the title of North East’s Best Takeaway at the English Curry Awards 2019, which took place this month, it was the only one in Sunderland and the surrounding area to be short-listed.

Chef Hussain, who owns the business with partner Mr Ahmed, said: “I think the nomination is all the more special because it came from our customers and without their support none of this would be possible.

“As part of the awards a judge comes along secretly to check on the service and consistency and then they draw up a short list from there. There must be thousands of take aways in the North East so to make the short list among all of those makes us so proud.”

He added: “I made a post about it on our Facebook page and so many customers were sending messages of support or coming in the shop and congratulating us. We’re very much part of the community here so I think they feel proud that their local curry house has been short listed for a national award.”

Last year Riz’Q, which sells classic Indian meals as well as more unusual signature dishes such as South Indian Piyaza and Chettinad, was also shortlisted in the Asian curry awards.

Speaking about the key to the take away’s success, Chef Hussain said: “I think it’s because of the fresh food, premium ingredients and the consistency of our dishes, as well as how passionate we are. We have a great team here, on a Sunday with drivers we have up to 13 staff.”