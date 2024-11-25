Sunderland Lions Santa's sleigh visit dates for Christmas 2024

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Santa, Rudolph and their sleigh will be paying a visit to venues across Sunderland through December.

Sunderland Lions Club will be bringing the festive trio to the following venues, with everyone invited to come and say hello:

Friday, December 6 - Tesco Monkwearmouth, 2pm - 4pm

Saturday, December 7, Barnes Park, 10.30am - 12noon

Wednesday, December 11 - Morrisons Seaburn, 2pm - 4pm

Friday, December 13, Sainsbury’s at Silksworth Lane, 2pm - 4pm

Monday, December 16, Pallion Retail Park, 2pm - 4pm

Wednesday, December 18, Dunelm Retail Park, 2pm - 4pm

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice