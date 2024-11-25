Sunderland Lions Santa's sleigh visit dates for Christmas 2024
Santa, Rudolph and their sleigh will be paying a visit to venues across Sunderland through December.
Sunderland Lions Club will be bringing the festive trio to the following venues, with everyone invited to come and say hello:
Friday, December 6 - Tesco Monkwearmouth, 2pm - 4pm
Saturday, December 7, Barnes Park, 10.30am - 12noon
Wednesday, December 11 - Morrisons Seaburn, 2pm - 4pm
Friday, December 13, Sainsbury’s at Silksworth Lane, 2pm - 4pm
Monday, December 16, Pallion Retail Park, 2pm - 4pm
Wednesday, December 18, Dunelm Retail Park, 2pm - 4pm
