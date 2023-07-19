News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland couple facing 100 degree heat in Italian 'ghost town'

100 degrees in the shade and rising: Wearside couple report from a searing Italy

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read

A Sunderland couple have described the extreme heatwave conditions in their Italian village.

Temperatures have reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade - and that's first thing on a morning, say Sandra and Greg Perry.

Greg and Sandra at their Italian home.Greg and Sandra at their Italian home.
Greg and Sandra at their Italian home.
Sandra, from Farringdon, and husband Greg run a small bed and breakfast and olive oil business in Cingoli.

'Villages are like ghost towns. People stay indoors to avoid the heat'

They're facing a daily battle to get through the day in a country where 16 red alerts have been issued, meaning people should avoid direct sunlight from 11am to 6pm.

Sandra said: "We tidied up part of the gardens early this morning before it became too hot. We try and sit on our old stone steps to cool off albeit it was +37C today sitting there in the shade.

An Italian sunrise among the sunflowers - with Greg and Sandra's house in the picture.An Italian sunrise among the sunflowers - with Greg and Sandra's house in the picture.
An Italian sunrise among the sunflowers - with Greg and Sandra's house in the picture.

"Temperatures are due to rise during the next few days. Villages and towns are like ‘ghost towns’ especially during the long lunch break as people stay indoors to avoid the heat."

A stunning place to live, but the temperatures are uncomfortable at the moment.A stunning place to live, but the temperatures are uncomfortable at the moment.
A stunning place to live, but the temperatures are uncomfortable at the moment.

Tribute bands performing live - at midnight

Sandra is the daughter of the late Arthur and Ada Laws. Arthur, a former telephone engineer, is fondly remembered as one of the founders of Farringdon Social Club.

Later, she met a Business Studies undergraduate from Sunderland University (then Sunderland Polytechnic) and eventually married Greg.

The couple say they are fortunate as they have plenty of refreshments.

Sunrise in Cingoli, the home of Greg and Sandra Perry.Sunrise in Cingoli, the home of Greg and Sandra Perry.
Sunrise in Cingoli, the home of Greg and Sandra Perry.

"We are very fortunate with our water supply and even when it is dry and hot can still use hosepipes. Cingoli has a man-made lake where our water comes from.

"We are around 450 metres above sea level and our nearby town of Cingoli is 600 metres above sea level. Our house and Cingoli sit on water, and we have an old well which never dries up which we could use in an emergency for water. "

'Italians are brought up not to drink too much'

Cingoli in the middle of its summer events season with everything from street markets from 4pm to midnight; midnight tribute bands; international aperitifs at local bars; a fashion show and a violin concert in the Castiglioni Palace all planned.

The busy nightlife of Cingoli. The photo shows a late-night antiques market.The busy nightlife of Cingoli. The photo shows a late-night antiques market.
The busy nightlife of Cingoli. The photo shows a late-night antiques market.

Greg said there was 'lots to do and no trouble or violence'.

'Creedence Clearwater Revival play at Sirolo on August 19th. There's an Open Air opera at Macerata and August 15 is the big Italian celebration (Ferragosto – Ascension of the virgin Mary).

"Italians are generally brought up not to drink too much and as the Carabinieri walk around (with hand guns) but not in an intimidating manner."

During their Wearside years, Greg spent one year working at Haskel Energy Systems on North Hylton Road and returned to complete his final university year.

Greg and Sandra shortly before they married.Greg and Sandra shortly before they married.
Greg and Sandra shortly before they married.

From Pallion to an Italian olive grove

Sandra worked in Pallion for Bonas Machine Co eventually becoming responsible for shipping the firm’s looms throughout the world.

They moved to Lincolnshire where Sandra soon became employed using her legal skills.

Greg worked in sales and marketing and had the chance to visit Bologna and Milan on business. He took along Sandra and now they call it home.

Meanwhile back home, Sunderland can expect a mix of cloud, rain and temperatures reaching 66 degrees Fahrenheit in the next week.

