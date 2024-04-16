Sunderland's Woodsmoke Camp, which has been offering adventure since 1912
Non-stop banter and a chance to make new friends. It’s all on offer at an event which caters for Sunderland children.
The annual Woodsmoke Camp, which has been running since 1912, will return from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, August 2, at the regular venue in Northumberland.
Back for its 112th year
The 10-day event is for boys aged 10-plus and there is football, midnight feasts, sing songs, river rafting, teamwork and great meals.
It was B Lasbrey and Gordon Vining who came up with the idea to hold a summer camp for boys of the parish in 1912. It has never looked back.
The rock star who won a trophy at the camp
Children gathered for the first time at a site near Saltburn but the camp moved to Seaton Point on the Northumberland coast until after the Second World War when the Tyne Valley near Riding Mill became its base. Tent trophies are competed for and one, the ‘Camp Pot’ was introduced in 1921. Soccer, Tent Tidying and an unusual game called Podex are also held.
George Ford, who is one of the people involved in the event, said: “New campers help to maintain this wonderful institution that has continued for over 100 years and has such strong links to Sunderland.”
‘More activities than you can shake a tent peg at’
Woodsmoke has been called the ‘experience of a lifetime’ and this year’s fun will also include a laser quest, river rafting and a forestry school.
A spokesman said there would be ‘more activities than you can shake a tent peg at’.
Rock star, Dave Stewart, was a Podex Trophy winner in 1964 and many of the campers are people who regularly return. To book a place, email [email protected]
And to find out more, visit the Facebook page.
