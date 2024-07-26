Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vaux Brewery is gearing up to wet Wearside’s whistle with a craft beer festival this weekend.

People will be able to try tipples from 15 breweries from across the UK at Sunderland Craft Beer Festival 2024.

Here’s what you need to know about the new event for the city, which it’s hoped will become an annual fixture.

When & where

The festival takes place in The Parade Ground at the rear of The Fire Station over three sessions on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.

Timings are 6pm to 11pm on the Friday, 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm on the Saturday.

What breweries will be there?

As well as Vaux, you’ll be able to try brews from Deya, North, Newbarns, Thornbridge, Full Circle, Kirkstall, Rigg & Furrow, Wylam, Brew York, Black Lodge, Phantom, Amity Brew Co, Tooth & Claw and Bayonet Brewing.

As well as beer, you can expect a range of cider, wine and cocktails from the Parade Ground outdoor bar.

Entertainment will also be provided by a host of DJs across the sessions.

Tickets

Tickets for Sunderland Craft Beer Festival (SCBF) are priced £15, which includes an exclusive festival glass and programme.

People can then purchase beer tokens at the event. Tickets are available to buy at the firestation.org.uk

Extra tickets have been added to the Saturday session to meet demand, but are limited.

Will there be food?

Yes, there will food available from some of the region’s top street food traders, including My Delhi Indian street food, Jam Jar burgers, Flankman Mexican food and more.

Weather

The weather is, of course, subject to change but the forecast so far is highs of 19degrees on Friday and Saturday with a chance of light showers. There’s a marquee for cover, as well as outdoor areas.

Fringe event

In the lead up to the festival, there will be a Meet the Brewer Vaux Tasting Evening.

It takes place from 7pm on Thursday, July 25 in The Dun Cow’s private drawing room upstairs.

Guests can try six of Vaux’s best and emerging products and hear first-hand about the brewing process, flavour profiles, history of the brewery and more.

Limited tickets for the event are priced £22, which includes six Vaux tasters, the talk with Vaux and crisps for the table.

Tickets available from firestation.org