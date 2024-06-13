Sunderland church to be filled with stunning tapestries
Dozens of stunning tapestries will go on show in Sunderland.
Officials at Roker Methodist Church are urging people to come along and view around 40 pieces of work on Saturday, July 6.
Stunning work on show
It’s all free to view and the exhibition runs from 12pm to 5pm. Church steward Susan Bayliss said: “The work which has gone in to the tapestries is incredible.”
Reverend John Purdy, the Minister of the church, said he was “delighted to be able to welcome the collection for a day in Sunderland.” The works known as the Methodist Tapestries Project will be coming from Weardale Museum and High House Chapel and they are a culmination of decades of painstaking work.
Susan added: “Admission is free although a donation to the museum in Weardale would be appreciated.”
A must-see for anyone interested in arts
Fellow church stewart Jennifer Whitfield said: “We've recently been celebrating Wesley day and the history of Methodism in Sunderland. These panels of tapestry tell some of that story.” The Methodist Tapestries Project depicts histories from Methodism as well as local stories.
Its core collection is based round the story of High House Chapel in Ireshopeburn which is now a part of the Weardale Museum.
An expert embroiderer will also be at Roker Methodist Church on July 6. They will embroider a panel during the exhibition as well as getting to meet people and answer questions.
Strawberry scones and cakes
Refreshments will also be available on the day including strawberry cream scones, cakes, coffee and tea.
These are special times for the church in Lonsdale Road in Roker as it will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year.
The exhibition should appeal to anyone who is interested in arts, said Susan.
To find out more, visit the Roker Methodist Church Facebook page.
