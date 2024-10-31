Families can officially begin the countdown to Christmas as details of the festive lights switch-on for Sunderland have been revealed.

Preparations are under way for the huge switch-on event in Keel Square on Thursday, November 21.

The annual festive lights launch has become a firm favourite in Sunderland's events calendar as the city comes together to start the celebrations.

It comes as the Echo runs its Love Your Sunderland campaign, celebrating all that’s great about the city, as part of a UK-wide drive organised by our parent company National World.

The build-up will begin at 5.30pm with music and cartoon character walkabouts

Hits Radio's breakfast show hosts Steve and Karen will then take to the stage at 6pm to get the party started with festive hits.

Competitions running through the evening including the chance to win tickets for this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto at the Sunderland Empire, and Disney on Ice at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

Shrek will put in a special appearance, followed by panto stars from Jack and the Beanstalk before Santa takes to the stage to join in the fun and games.

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall will then be joined by Steve and Karen, Sunderland AFC players and panto stars to carry out the grand switch-on at 7pm.

Councillor Chisnall, said: "Christmas is always such a special time of year. The annual Christmas Switch On marks start of the city's countdown to the big day and it's something that families from across Sunderland and beyond really look forward to each year.

"We've got a fantastic programme of entertainment lined up for this year's event and what better way to start the festive season."

The Fire Station is also launching its ‘FireSide’ festive marquee on the same evening, opening at 4pm.

The temporary venue will run through November and December, featuring a bar, food and cosy seating areas.

The new venues open in Keel Square will also be ready to host families and friends attending the switch-on.

The launch of Christmas has been organised by Sunderland City Council and supported by Sunderland BID and Hits Radio.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), said: “The Christmas light switch on signals the start of a really important period for businesses in the city centre.

"There are so many great venues, wonderful retailers and fabulous events in the city centre that can be visited and enjoyed. We hope to see lots of people join us at the light switch on and then to come back and do their shopping and enjoy the season in the city."

To find out more about the Christmas Switch on, visit: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/christmaslights2024

And to find out what else is on in Sunderland during the festive season, visit: https://mysunderland.co.uk/events

For information on parking, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/parking

For information on the Sunderland Empire panto, visit: www.atgtickets.com/sunderland