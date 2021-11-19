The best cosy places to stay for a winter stacation this winter near the Sunderlandand area

There are some stunning locations for winter staycations across the North East.

Nights in front of the fire with a hot drink can be the ideal way to spend time as the nights close in, and a staycation can be one of the best ways to relax before the hectic nature of the Christmas period catches up with us.

So whether you’re looking for a romantic break or a small family weekend away, there are some stunning places in the region where a cosy cabin and stunning views are the best ways to spend a night or two away from it all.

Hot Tub Hideaways offer a perfect local option from their location just off the A1. As you’d expect from the name of the company, their secluded accommodation comes with a private hot tub for those cold winter evenings.

With prices yet to be announced, they will be taking bookings for the site across December from Tuesday 16 November.

Heading to the south of the region, Durham Coastal Lodges offer an ideal series of log cabins to put your group in a picturesque winter mood.

Much like Hot Tub Hideaways, each lodge comes with a hot tub from £629 per week for alodge which can host four people.

Only a further six miles down the road are the understated Sandy Park lodges.

From its spot overlooking the Durham Coast, these understated log cabins also come with a hot tub and a Scandinavian aesthetic for £495 for seven nights in January.

A well known name which is always a top suggestion is South Causey Inn. The high brow hotel which also has an on-site bar, restaurant and party venue, has plenty of options for whatever you may want.

Their series of cabins all come with a hot tub and come with a king sized bed, electric fire and chic furnishings. for up to £780 for a long weekend break.

Not far from South Causey Inn is a cheaper alternative in the form of Bowes Barn near Beamish. The dog friendly three person cottage is in the heart of the Durham countryside with open stone walls to give a true country living feel.