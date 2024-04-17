Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s something particularly special about that peaceful pocket of the North East where Northumberland meets County Durham.

It’s an unspoilt county border, one where beauty spots are etched with centuries of Anglo-Saxon and Roman history and the ebb and flow of the River Derwent, making it an ideal part of the great British countryside to escape the hustle and bustle of city living.

Just north of that border, a short drive from Blanchland, Corbridge and Shotley Bridge lies Newlands Lodges, named after the nearby hamlet in this secluded corner of south Northumberland.

A cluster of six lodges, each named after trees, it’s set on a private 300-acre family estate where you can really switch off from the outside world.

Here’s what to expect if you’re looking for some staycation inspiration:

The location

One of the two family lodges at Newlands Lodges

An avenue of towering trees leads to the Lodges, which are all really well spaced out on their own plots with their own parking areas - the beauty of having plenty of land to play with.

The location makes it an ideal stepping stone for active pursuits, such as walking the many footpaths of Northumberland - or just walking the paths in the lodges’ private forest - getting in the saddle to explore the nearby Kielder and Hamsterley forests and Chopwell Woods and the outdoor pursuits offered up at Derwent Water and Slaley or a wander round the picturesque villages and market towns dotted about nearby.

However, the lodges are so picturesque themselves, you may just want to hole up and enjoy the luxury.

The Lodges

The bedroom at Olive

Whether it’s a couple after a romantic getaway or a family after a holiday in the great outdoors, there’s a choice of six self-catering lodges, from those sleeping two to the two family lodges which sleep up to eight people.

Each have their own style cues, from the very on trend black and grey accents of Blackthorn Lodge to the gleaming white and gold of Willow Lodge.

The living room at Willow, another of the couples lodges

We stayed in Olive Lodge, all soothing teal blue hues and copper fittings.

I’ve stayed in coupleS lodges before where you couldn’t swing a cat. Not that I want to swing a cat, but I do want enough space to truly recline and relax.

The couples lodges here are vast for two people, spread over three indoor living areas.

En suite at Olive Lodge

There’s an open plan kitchen and living area with smart TV, free Satellite broadband and wifi and a very well-equipped kitchen indeed, down to the piri piri sauce and a nifty mini handheld hoover ideal for crumbs.

This leads to a dining area with tranquil views of the forest to enjoy whilst you dine and through to the pièce de résistance: the bedroom.

View from the dining area at Olive

It’s a beautifully serene space, all high ceilings and panoramic windows that bring the outside in.

There’s been great attention to detail in the design, from lighting strips in the distressed blue headboard, that really come into their own at dusk, a huge walk in shower that makes great use of the space behind said headboard to the freestanding copper bath, stylish make up station and remote-controlled blinds.

It’s an elegance that flows through to the separate en-suite.

Private hot tub and sauna at couples lodge, Olive

And it doesn’t stop there: the lodges also have their own outdoor areas and patios. As an added bonus, couples lodges have their own sauna as well as hot tub and seating area, including swinging chair - I forewarned you you may not want to leave the confines of your lodge on a stay here.

All the outdoor facilities are really simple to use and well explained in the visitor handbook, so no fiddling about with buttons you don’t understand.

It felt a real treat to watch the sunset from our private terrace followed by a dip in the hot tub - with all robes and slippers provided. There wasn’t another soul in sight as we sunk away from the nip in the air and into the tub, framed by the nearby trees under a canopy of stars. Countryside luxury at its finest.

Prices

Blackthorn has a modern black and dark tonal aesthetic

One night stays at Newlands Lodges are available on Mondays and Wednesdays at £399. Two night stays during the week can range from £499 to £632.89 during the holidays. Weekend two-night stays from £799.40. For more information visit www.newlandslodges.co.uk

Dogs are welcome, via prior arrangement.